The Nebraska Court of Appeals last week ruled that an Omaha man could be tried on the two felonies for which he's charged, despite flimsy evidence on the record to justify a continuance that pushed his trial beyond the speedy-trial deadline.

But Justin Rashad's case resulted in a split decision rarely seen in the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

And it may not end up being the last word in the case where the 27-year-old stands accused of shooting his father in the head.

Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley, whose office represents Rashad, said Friday he anticipates filing a motion for further review, asking the Nebraska Supreme Court to take a look.

"It's our opinion this case is of a nature the highest court should enter a clarification ruling," Riley said Friday.

It all revolves around the right, under state statute, for a criminal defendant to be brought to trial within six months of the filing of an information against him or her, and the process by which prosecutors can exceed it.

Lots of things can stop the clock from ticking down, for instance if a defense attorney asks for a continuance or files a motion to keep certain evidence from going in front of the jury.

But here, Rashad's trial date initially was set for Oct. 18, 2021, until in late September District Judge Marlon Polk told the attorneys he had a homicide jury trial set for Oct. 13 and, as a result, Rashad's case would need to be continued.

When Rashad's attorney, Korey Taylor, objected, the Douglas County Attorney's Office asked Polk to find good cause for the continuance, which he did, and reset trial for Feb. 14, 2022, based on: "the court being in trial and the availability of both counsel."

Taylor asked to clarify, pointing out he had availability in November and December.

Polk stuck with the date, but reduced bond. Rashad got out of jail the next day.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Rashad's attorney filed a motion to throw out the case on speedy-trial grounds. Polk overruled it.

On appeal, his public defender argues that the prosecutor failed to sufficiently demonstrate good cause to continue his Oct. 18, 2021, trial. And, even if there was good cause to continue it, the state failed to prove good cause to continue trial past Nov. 12, 2021, when his speedy-trial clock expired.

On the other side, the state maintained the judge properly found good cause to continue the trial to February 2022.

Writing for the majority of the three-judge panel, Judge David Arterburn said: "Though the evidence presented was thin, the court reasonably relied on the statements and knowledge of the prosecutor in making its findings."

He said they gave deference to the fact that Polk was presiding over another trial when Rashad's trial initially was set to begin.

"We find that based on the court’s schedule only, good cause existed at the time the continuance was granted to continue trial beyond the November speedy trial deadline," Arterburn wrote.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Lawrence Welch Jr. said: "On this record, I conclude it is too thin in relation to the state’s burden, and I respectfully dissent from my colleagues."

At the hearing on the continuance no exhibits were offered or received and no detail was given as to why the other trial took precedence. The court simply granted the state’s motion, he said.

"I give deference to the finding that the other trial existed," he said. "The issue lies in there being no indication as to why that trial was scheduled ahead of Rashad’s trial or why the trial could not have been otherwise accommodated."

On Friday, Riley said obviously it's a big deal for Rashad, who is charged with two serious felonies.

He said the opinions serve as an alert to the courts and the prosecutors that a stronger record and more thorough reasoning would be more palatable to appellate courts.

The right to a speedy-trial isn't something to be trifled with, Riley said.