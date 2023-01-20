Nebraska high court rules in union's favor in HHS workers' dress code fight over jeans

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday handed public employee union members a win in a case that began with a ban on jeans for Nebraska Health and Human Services workers that turned into a fight over how the state negotiates changes with the union.

Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) Local No. 61, said they were disappointed when HHS decided to use taxpayer dollars to sue its frontline employees to try to overturn a binding arbitration decision.

“During three years of litigation, DHHS tried to convince an arbitrator and eight different judges to rule in its favor, and it could not find a single one to agree with its position," he said Friday.

Hubly said: "Our members are thrilled that the court affirmed their rights and look forward to providing their neighbors with the high quality services they have come to expect from our public servants — even in blue jeans when appropriate."

It all started in December 2019 when HHS told employees the dress code would be changing in 2020, requiring all employees to wear business casual clothing Monday through Thursday. Jeans, T-shirts and sweatshirts no longer were allowed.

Soon after, Christine Slaymaker and more than 200 other members of the NAPE Local No. 61, the union representing government workers in the state, filed a grievance.

They said HHS violated their contract by not giving union members proper notice of the change, failing to negotiate the changes and implementing the new dress code in an "unreasonable manner."

They pointed out the inconsistent way it was being carried out. While some employees could wear jeans, others could not, even if they didn't interact with the public or worked in the same building.

HHS viewed the dress code as an exercise of supervisor discretion, not something they needed to negotiate with the union.

Both sides ultimately agreed to a binding arbitration where they would abide by the decision of a neutral arbitrator to avoid going to court, a more costly option.

But when the arbitrator ruled in favor of the workers and directed HHS to reactivate its previous dress code, allowing jeans, HHS appealed — first to the Lancaster County District Court (which upheld the decision) and then to the Supreme Court — arguing the arbitrator had exceeded his authority.

At oral arguments in Nebraska City in November, a couple dozen of denim-wearing union employees sat front and center.

Attorney Grant Dugdale, representing HHS, said the arbitrator's decision had failed to include specific findings of fact and conclusions of law and he added "language that wasn't there" regarding how a policy should be implemented.

But, he said, it wasn't HHS' place to point it out to the arbitrator, who offered both sides 30 days to ask for clarification of his order, to give him a chance to revise it, rather than appeal to district court.

Dugdale argued the case should go to a new arbitrator, which would start the process over.

On the other side, attorney Dalton Tietjen, who represented NAPE, said Health and Human Services simply didn't want to accept the binding arbitration decision and had searched high and low for a reason to invalidate it, unsuccessfully.

In Friday's unanimous decision, the Nebraska Supreme Court found that the arbitrator had acted within the bounds of his contractual authority.

"In the present case, under the labor contract, the arbitrator’s scope of review was to determine whether the terms of the labor contract had been violated," Chief Justice Michael Heavican wrote.

In his award, the arbitrator determined that DHHS had violated it.

Heavican said when parties agree to arbitration, they agree to accept "whatever reasonable uncertainties might arise from the process."

And they saw no reason why HHS couldn't have submitted questions to the arbitrator, as he'd offered.

"In this case, DHHS did not prepare and submit any proposed findings to the arbitrator, made no specific request of the arbitrator for findings, and did not note an objection. Instead, DHHS filed an application to vacate the arbitrator’s award 32 days after he delivered it. Whatever insufficiency exists in the findings of fact and conclusions of law, DHHS was instrumental in bringing about that insufficiency," Heavican said.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

