An 84-year-old Nebraska prison inmate convicted of attempted sexual assault died Sunday at a Lincoln hospital.
Donald Lichtenberg of Omaha was serving a sentence of 18 to 24 years for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child in Douglas County, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He was being held at the department's Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
The cause of death has not been determined, the spokeswoman said. Lichtenberg was being treated for a medical condition, she said.
A grand jury will investigate Lichtenberg's death. Whenever someone dies in custody, state law mandates that a grand jury conduct an investigation.
