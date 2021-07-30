Nebraska inmate's murder trial is delayed as violation of speedy trial rule is alleged

A second murder trial has been delayed for a Nebraska prison inmate after his attorneys claimed that state prosecutors had missed a "speedy trial" deadline to hold the court proceedings.

The first trial of Eric Ramos, who is accused of killing another inmate during a 2017 prison riot at the Tecumseh State Prison, ended in a mistrial. A second trial had been scheduled to begin Aug. 10.

But attorneys for Ramos recently filed a motion to “discharge” the first-degree murder charge against him, maintaining that the trial should have been held back in June or earlier.

State law requires that a trial be held within six months of a charge being filed, but the calculation of that time period was complicated in Ramos’ case by the mistrial and then an unsuccessful appeal to the State Court of Appeals.

Johnson County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson took the discharge motion under advisement Thursday after a court hearing. She also postponed the second trial and asked lawyers to file written arguments on the speedy trial issue.

Ramos, 30, is accused in the slaying of Michael Galindo, one of two inmates found dead in March 2017 after prisoners took over a portion of a maximum-security housing unit at Tecumseh. The prisoners started fires and ransacked cells.