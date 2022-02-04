Nebraska lawmakers hear pitch for $270 million prison

Nebraska’s prisons director made an urgent pitch to the Legislature on Thursday to spend $270 million on a replacement for the State Penitentiary in Lincoln, saying the facility has outlived its useful life and is ill-serving the state and those locked up inside.

The inadequacies of the penitentiary are too many to name, from poor plumbing to security limitations to less-than-ideal facilities for treatment, Corrections Director Scott Frakes said. That makes now the time to “decommission” the facility and replace it, he said.

With planning dollars appropriated by state lawmakers last year, Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services is contacting landowners in Omaha, Lincoln and Fremont to secure potential options for a new prison site, with one option nearly complete.

“Replacing the penitentiary is something that cannot wait,” Frakes told members of the Appropriations Committee.

But a host of justice advocates, family members of incarcerated Nebraskans and others spoke out against adding to the prison system. They said the key to ending the state's chronic prison overcrowding is reforming the criminal justice system so that fewer Nebraskans are incarcerated.

“You have built and built and built and built,” said Danielle Conrad of the ACLU of Nebraska. “If you continue down that same direction, it will bankrupt us from a moral and fiscal perspective.”

Conrad also blasted the department for scouting potential prison sites before lawmakers have approved building it.

“They are picking out drapes before you’ve approved the mortgage,” she told senators.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the chairman of the Appropriations Committee, revealed that the committee has funding for the prison in its preliminary blueprint budget.

But Stinner also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the prison budget and projections for more inmate growth in the future. He said the committee also has $15 million set aside for the types of reforms that are reducing recidivism and prisoner numbers in most other states across the country.

The penitentiary “is old, and it is probably at the end of its usable life, but you are not addressing the overcrowding problem,” Stinner told Frakes. “I think it’s time for us to pause and relook at what we are doing in all corners of corrections.”

On a related matter, Frakes said hefty new raises planned for corrections staff are already making a dent in severe understaffing that has left many state prisons on lockdown several days a week, with inmates confined to their cells.

Frakes said that in the two months since raises of up to 40% were announced, the department has had 700 new applicants and completed 283 new hires. The department also had only 17 resignations in January, a fraction of the monthly numbers seen last year.

State lawmakers are grappling with how best to address the most overcrowded and fastest-growing prison system in the nation. The prison population grew 16% from 2010 to 2020, even as all but a handful of states saw prison populations decline.

Lawmakers are considering Gov. Pete Ricketts’ bid for a new 1,500-bed prison alongside possible reforms to the criminal justice system. A working group released a report last month containing almost two dozen policy ideas that could reduce recidivism and incarceration.

Ricketts, who was part of the group, has said changes to the justice system and building the new prison are not at odds and that both can improve public safety.

While the penitentiary has been at its current site in south Lincoln for 150 years, and Ricketts often refers to it as a crumbling 150-year-old facility, the actual structure is much newer than that, with all but one housing unit built since 1981.

Still, the condition of the aging facility came under the spotlight in October when leaking pipes forced officials to shut off running water for almost two days.

When Frakes first pitched the idea of a new prison at the end of 2020, it would have been a standalone new prison to address overcrowding. But he is now offering it as a replacement for the 1,300-bed penitentiary, which would close if the new facility opens as planned in 2025.

Frakes offered more details of the penitentiary’s condition Thursday. He noted a recent engineering study that found that it would cost $220 million to bring the facility up to a “usable level” to house inmates into the future.

The consultant study said if the facility were to continue to be used, six of the eight current housing units would need to be demolished and rebuilt. Frakes said trying to securely rebuild a prison while it is still holding inmates would be a challenge.

Frakes also said a new prison would increase safety and security and offer improved space for the type of programming that can help prisoners succeed upon release.

“I have no desire to grow the number of people incarcerated,” he said. “But the people who need to be incarcerated, I want them to have good, healthy places for that to occur.”

Nebraska’s prisons currently hold almost 50% more inmates than they were designed to hold. While the new facility would add only 200 net beds, Frakes said it would make a big dent in calculations of overcrowding because the new beds would be built to current standards. The system's design capacity would increase by 700 beds.

Add in other beds set to be added at another facility in Lincoln, Frakes said, and overcrowding would be reduced to less than 25% over design capacity — the level at which the state is officially under an overcrowding emergency.

Conversely, he said, not moving ahead with the facility would leave the state in a worse position.

The new prison was backed by the union representing correctional workers and by the Omaha police union.

Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha police union, said Nebraska has a lower incarceration rate and the lowest number of prison beds per capita compared with surrounding states.

“We clearly have a capacity problem, not an incarceration problem,” he said.

Several opponents said the state would be better off spending the money on efforts to combat the poverty, substance abuse and mental health problems that cause so many to land in prison in the first place.

“I believe we can break those cycles,” said Teela Mickles, founder of Compassion In Action, an Omaha nonprofit that helps inmates and their families. “Building bigger prisons is not the answer.”

