Nebraska lawmakers prioritize police training; decline to take up riot, police oversight bills

* Requires first-time officers to submit to a psychological evaluation to ensure they're mentally fit for the difficult job.

* Requires departments to adopt policies outlining an officer’s duty to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force.

* Bans the use of chokeholds (blocking off the airway via pressure on the front of the throat) by police except when deadly force is authorized, and limits the use of carotid restraints (applying pressure to the side of the neck to render someone unconscious) except when an officer is trained in the technique and when necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury.

* Establishes a public website listing officers who have lost or surrendered their law enforcement certification, engaged in serious misconduct as deemed by a state law enforcement council, or found guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor or felony.

* Sets standards for internal investigations of complaints against an officer.

* Requires certification of police agencies by the Nebraska Crime Commission, ensuring use of best practices.

* Establishes a grant program to help smaller departments afford the new, additional training.

Jim Maguire, an Omaha police officer and president of the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police, said that while many of the larger law enforcement departments in the state already have policies on intervention and use of chokeholds, LB51 contains additional, and specific, continuing education that will help all officers stay up to speed on policing techniques and legal rulings.