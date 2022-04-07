Nebraska Legislature rejects criminal justice reforms meant to slow prison growth

Efforts to slow Nebraska’s nation-leading prison growth and overcrowding collapsed in the Legislature on Wednesday.

The defeat of LB920 marked the ultimate failure of a cooperative effort by state lawmakers, the administration of Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state’s court system to come together with outside experts for a data-driven approach that could help solve the state’s prison woes.

Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha said what doomed the process in the end was the refusal of opponents — both in the Legislature and within the state’s law enforcement community — to consider any sentencing reforms that would have made a substantive impact on the growth trajectory of the state’s inmate population.

With the state projected to add 1,300 inmates to its 5,500-inmate population between now and 2030, the state won’t just end up building one new $270 million prison, as Ricketts has proposed, but two, Lathrop said.

“Why don’t you stand up and say I’m for two prisons,” Lathrop said at one point in challenging those opposed to LB920.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who led opposition to the bill on the floor, defended her objections as based in public safety grounds.

Geist, who had served as one of the Legislature’s representatives in the criminal justice study last year, said she still shares many of its goals. She vowed to work beginning next month with senators on both sides of the issue on a broader look at the state’s sentencing laws.

After eight hours of debate on LB920 and even more hours spent in off-the-floor negotiations, it seemed for a brief moment Wednesday there was hope of resurrecting the justice reinvestment process launched by Ricketts, Lathrop and Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican last year.

Representatives of the policy arm of Ricketts’ office approached Lathrop and said if the bill was advanced Wednesday out of the first round of debate, it would work with Lathrop and others to negotiate on some of the stickier issues. Ricketts has been firmly opposed to the sentencing changes in the bill.

Lathrop asked senators to “take a leap of faith” and advance the bill so those negotiations could continue with the governor and others before the second round of debate.

But Geist and other opponents did not accept that plan. She objected that the starting point of those negotiations would be Lathrop’s bill, not her plan that would have pared out several provisions in the bill she opposed.

“I just didn’t see it happening,” she said of the prospects for further negotiations.

With Geist and other opponents voting no, the Legislature failed to come up with the 33 votes needed to continue the debate this session. It fell seven votes short, failing 26-18.

“We brought people in for a data-driven process, and it was sidetracked by stories of catalytic converters and partisanship,” a disappointed Lathrop said afterward, referencing concerns about car parts theft that were voiced during debate.

How they voted A bill to enact prison reforms in Nebraska got 26 votes Wednesday, seven shy of what it needed to end a filibuster. YES (26): Aguilar, Blood, Brandt, Brewer, J.Cavanaugh, M.Cavanaugh, Day, DeBoer, Dorn, Flood, Gragert, M.Hansen, Hilkemann, Hunt, Kolterman, Lathrop, McCollister, McKinney, Morfeld, Pansing Brooks, Stinner, Vargas, Walz, Wayne, Williams, Wishart. NO (18): Albrecht, Arch, Bostelman, Clements, Erdman, Geist, Halloran, B.Hansen, Hilgers, Hughes, Jacobson, Linehan, Lowe, McDonnell, Moser, Murman, Sanders, Slama. PRESENT, NOT VOTING (2): Briese, Friesen. EXCUSED, NOT VOTING (3): Bostar, Lindstrom, Pahls.

Ricketts had little to say afterward about the failure of the reform process he had helped lead. A Ricketts spokesperson simply noted that there were "17 smart criminal justice reforms" that had consensus support from all involved in the process.

Nebraska’s prison system is not only the nation's most overcrowded, but in the past decade has also grown faster than any state in the nation, a recent World-Herald analysis found. Nebraska was one of only two states to grow its prison population between 2010 and 2020, its 16% growth in that time contrasting to a 24% reduction nationwide.

The reduction nationally has been attributed to falling crime rates and states’ re-examination of the past get-tough-on-crime policies that have swelled inmate ranks nationally since the 1980s. At least 35 states have engaged in such criminal justice reinvestment efforts since 2007.

With the Legislature and Ricketts at loggerheads over building a new prison, the governor, Lathrop and the judicial branch similarly engaged with the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute for its own reinvestment study, examining why Nebraska’s inmate numbers are growing so much and exploring possible reforms.

The result of that process was 21 proposals, 17 of which received consensus support from the panel.

However, the proposals that did not receive consensus represented changes to sentencing laws that CJI found had the most potential to move the needle on Nebraska’s inmate numbers.

Lathrop generally included all of the proposals in LB920. CJI projected the bill would largely flatten Nebraska’s current inmate growth path, reducing Nebraska’s 2030 prison headcount by 1,000 from the current projections.

But Geist opposed the changes to sentencing and offered an amendment that would have stripped them from the bill. A CJI analysis of Geist’s amendment indicated it would cut current projections by fewer than 150 inmates.

Three proposals in LB920 proved particular sticking points: an effort to cap minimum sentences to provide inmates more time on parole supervision; a proposal to make possession of very small amounts of drugs a misdemeanor; and a proposal to set standards for when judges would sentence those convicted of more than one crime to consecutive sentences.

There were efforts in the past week to bridge the differences. Ricketts met in the statehouse last Thursday with a number of senators and representatives of the state’s criminal justice system, and Lathrop felt progress was made. Lathrop tweaked many of the sentencing proposals in an effort to gain more support.

But when the group reconvened via Zoom on Monday, Lathrop said Geist and several other senators and law enforcement representatives rejected all of the proposals.

“It was ‘no’ on everything,” Lathrop said.

Ricketts was not part of the Monday meeting, with several senators saying he had been sick that day.

Then when the Ricketts administration made one last effort to continue negotiations Wednesday, the Legislature’s vote not to proceed left LB920 dead.

Lathrop, who is not running for re-election and leaving the Legislature after this year, said he saw no hope of resurrecting it in the final days of the session. He called the failure of the process his biggest disappointment in 12 years he’s served in Lincoln.

Geist said she remains interested in finding ways to provide more treatment and programs for offenders, both as alternatives to incarceration and as a way to help those in prison avoid returning once they are released.

She said she has already been talking to Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne of Omaha and other LB920 backers about continuing discussions in months to come, with the idea of bringing the issue back in the 2023 Legislature.

“I’m committed to the issue, and I know there are others in the body as well,” she said.

