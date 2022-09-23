Nebraska man dies after collision with semi near Broken Bow

A 39-year-old man died Wednesday after a collision with a semitrailer truck in central Nebraska.

Nathan A. Rosentrater of Arnold was pronounced dead at a hospital in Broken Bow, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Robi J. Brose, 53, of Sibley, Iowa, was treated at the hospital and released.

Investigators determined that Rosentrater was westbound on Nebraska 92 in a 2005 Lincoln LS about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Lincoln crossed the center line and collided with the driver's-side door of a 2016 Peterbilt semi about 2 miles west of Merna, a village about 10 miles northwest of Broken Bow.

Brose was wearing a seat belt, but Rosentrater was not, investigators said.