Nebraska man dies in ATV crash near North Platte

A man died in a rollover crash northeast of North Platte on Tuesday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Hiatt, 61, of rural North Platte was driving an all-terrain vehicle and rounding up cattle around 9 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over, according to a report made to 911 operators.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Hiatt was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash is under investigation. The sheriff's office said Hiatt may have suffered a medical issue at the time of the crash.