 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nebraska man dies in ATV crash near North Platte

  • 0

A man died in a rollover crash northeast of North Platte on Tuesday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 

Michael Hiatt, 61, of rural North Platte was driving an all-terrain vehicle and rounding up cattle around 9 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over, according to a report made to 911 operators. 

Two Lincoln residents die in Richardson County collision

Lincoln father and son are first indicted in connection to overdose deaths last year

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Hiatt was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. 

People are also reading…

The crash is under investigation. The sheriff's office said Hiatt may have suffered a medical issue at the time of the crash. 

Feedlot owner accused of sexually abusing teens who worked for him in Madison County

Lincoln man who drove himself to hospital was shot outside pizzeria, police say

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fires and drought cause chaos across Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News