Nebraska man nets 8 years in federal prison for weapons possession

A Nebraska man who helped his wife kidnap her grandchildren in order to teach their mother a lesson was sentenced Wednesday on a weapons charge to eight years in federal prison.

Tanner J. Leichleiter, 32, of Tekamah was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for Nebraska for being a drug user in possession of 10 firearms, including an assault rifle. Leichleiter was found not guilty of kidnapping at trial, but he pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of firearms.

On April 20, 2020, Leichleiter’s co-defendant, Nora Gilda Guevara Triana, requested that Leichleiter take her two grandsons, ages 4 and 7, without car seats or shoes from Tekamah to Kansas "to teach their mother a lesson," according to information provided by prosecutors. Leichleiter loaded the children into the vehicle, along with marijuana, a pit bull, and 10 firearms that were scattered throughout the vehicle.

Drugs and guns were within reach of the children throughout the interstate trip, prosecutors said. An Amber Alert was issued, and Leichleiter, who is the children's stepgrandfather, was located with the children after a farmer in the area recognized Leichleiter and his vehicle from the alert.

At his sentencing hearing, Leichleiter disputed that the circumstances of his firearm possession amounted to child abuse for a sentence enhancement. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher disagreed and found that Leichleiter had “no regard” for the children’s safety and that his case was an extreme example of illegal firearms possession.

Guevara Triana, 44, was previously found guilty by a jury of the kidnapping and received a sentence of eight years, four months in federal prison. The boys' mother, Karen de la Garza, testified Guevara Triana told her “that Tanner was going to take the boys because I didn't love them, because I didn't deserve to be their mother. She said that I wasn't going to be able to see them ever again ...”

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Tekamah Police Department, Sedgwick (Kansas) County Sheriff's Office, and the police department in Wichita, Kansas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0