FREMONT — A Fremont man, who stabbed to death a 4-month-old baby in January 2021, was ruled a danger to himself and society during a court hearing last week.

Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall agreed with a risk assessment done by state criminal psychologist Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, who said there is a high risk Alexander Hernandez could be violent in the future.

She recommended he be admitted to the Lincoln Regional Center, a secure, prison-like psychiatric hospital, for inpatient psychiatric treatment.

Hernandez, 21, will first undergo a 90-day mental illness assessment before doctors are expected to develop a treatment plan for him.

He has been incarcerated in the Saunders County Jail after being arrested in the death of the infant on Jan. 8, 2021. The baby was being cared for by Hernandez’s parents while her own parents were seeking treatment for substance abuse issues.

The death of the infant came, according to testimony from Hernandez’s parents in February, after their son suffered six to eight months of severe mental health decline they said was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 17, Hernandez appeared in a third-floor courtroom clad in an orange jumpsuit with his hands securely locked to his hips with both a chain around his waist and handcuffs on each wrist.

Cimpl-Bohn, who has been a psychologist with the Lincoln Regional Center for more than 14 years, presented her assessment to the court via telephone testimony.

Cimpl-Bohn said Hernandez still suffers from schizo-affective disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and offered a new diagnosis not reported in past testimony: that Hernandez also suffered from cannabis abuse disorder.

“(Hernandez) was psychotic at the time of the (infant’s) death. At the time, he suffered from command auditory and hallucinatory delusions and feared death from the FBI or cartel figures,” Cimpl-Bohn said. “(He) said he had a significant history of cannabis use.”

Cimpl-Bohn also testified that Hernandez had admitted to her he had an extensive and years-long personal history of illegal substance use, including having taken cocaine, LSD and “smoked cannabis daily since he was an early teen.” She said he claimed to binge drink alcohol on weekends, but had stopped using marijuana six months before he killed his cousin.

“At that time, (Hernandez) said he realized the marijuana use was exacerbating his hallucinations,” Cimpl-Bohn added, in explaining why he had stopped using the drug in the summer of 2020.

In the more than two years Hernandez has been jailed, Cimpl-Bohn said weekly therapy sessions as well as a medication plan have helped Hernandez improve his mental health, but he still suffers from delusions, hallucinations and had reportedly planned to possibly kill his cellmate in February.

Cimpl-Bohn said factors she used to determine Hernandez was a danger included that he had stabbed to death a helpless infant; his admitted addiction to cannabis and other substance abuse; a lack of education due to severe truancy during his high school years; psychosis that led to violent ideations and thoughts; as well as a very limited understanding of mental illness or the conditions he suffers from.

Following Cimpl-Bohn’s testimony, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuting attorney Corey O’Brien asked Hall to rule that Hernandez was a danger to society and himself now and likely in the future until he is fully cured of his mental illnesses.

Omaha-based defense lawyer Chinedu Igbokwe who represents Hernandez, said while he agreed with much of what O’Brien and Cimpl-Bohn had reported to the court, he felt some of the claims of Hernandez’s dangerousness were “over-exaggerated.”

“I do believe he needs to go to the Lincoln Regional Health Center, but I don’t think it is somewhere he needs to be a long time. I think he is trying to get better. He is being compliant. He has been engaged in the process,” Igbokwe said.

Igbokwe also said that after successful treatment, and being possibly healed of his mental illnesses, at some point, Hernandez should be allowed to go home.

“He stabbed a baby 20 times, but he did not conceal the crime and he did not lie,” Igbokwe said.

