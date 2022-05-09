Nebraska officer shoots driver while being dragged by fleeing vehicle

OMAHA -- A Neligh police officer shot a woman after he was dragged by her vehicle as she fled from a traffic stop following a reported road rage incident.

The officer and the woman were both injured but are expected to survive, according to the Nebraska State Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.

Antelope County dispatch received a report of a road rage incident on U.S. 275 about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the State Patrol. The vehicles involved pulled into the parking lot of a Cubby’s gas station in Neligh, and a store employee called 911 to report a disturbance. Neligh is about 120 miles northwest of Lincoln.

A responding Neligh police officer stopped one of the vehicles about a mile away from the gas station, according to the release.

As the officer contacted the driver, she attempted to drive away, causing the vehicle to drag the officer, the State Patrol said, citing preliminary reports. The officer then fired his gun, hitting the driver.

The officer eventually fell from the vehicle and the woman continued to drive west on the highway before she was run off the road by a bystander who witnessed the incident, according to the news release.

A State Patrol spokesman was unable to say how far the officer was dragged, how many shots were fired or where the woman was shot.

Both the officer and the woman were transported to Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to the news release. The woman was later transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for further treatment.

