OMAHA -- A father and son in west-central Nebraska have been charged with animal abuse after authorities found over 150 dead cattle on their farmstead near North Platte.

Larry E. Mikoloyck, 75, and Matthew J. Mikoloyck, 41, were each charged last week with 10 counts of intentional animal abuse, according to Lincoln County court documents. The men, who face up to three years in prison on each count, both paid 10% of their $100,000 bail, $10,000, and were released from jail.

According to an affidavit filed in court, deputies searched the men’s property on Wednesday and found over 150 dead cattle.

Deceased cattle were found in the same pastures where live cattle were housed and fed, according to the affidavit. So many dead cattle were piled up in one area that they “were too numerous to count.”

Authorities seized more than 1,000 bulls, cows and calves from the farmstead. The animals were taken to the North Platte Sale Barn for inspection by a veterinarian. Residents in Lincoln and Logan counties assisted with the effort.

“Numerous cattle had to be put down on scene as they were very sick, injured and dying,” according to a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies noted there was little food and not enough water to sustain most of the herd, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, which had been investigating the Mikoloycks for several weeks with the assistance of the Nebraska Brand Committee and the Nebraska State Patrol.