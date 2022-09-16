Nebraska prison watchdog cites 'deeply concerning' shortages of health staff

In May, Gov. Pete Ricketts and state corrections officials showcased a state-of-the art new prison facility in Lincoln, one featuring open spaces, natural light and more programming space for inmates.

But despite the fanfare, a new 32-bed treatment unit within the facility that’s intended to serve some of the state’s most severely mentally ill inmates still has yet to have a permanent psychologist assigned to it.

The situation underscores a shortage of mental health and medical staff that a state prison watchdog termed “deeply concerning.”

The Office of Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System on Thursday released its annual report assessing the state’s prison system and operations.

Overall, the report found the chronic staff shortages that have long plagued the system have eased significantly, largely due to massive raises the Ricketts administration negotiated last year to try to lure more staff. Persistent inmate overcrowding also appears to have leveled off.

But the report found health care staffing within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to be at critically low levels.

The report termed mental health services in the system “not sufficient,” noting that current vacancies among behavioral health staff had nearly tripled over the past three years.

Addressing those shortfalls "is important not only for the welfare of the prisoner population, but also for the safety of correctional staff and the public," the report said.

The report also noted that while shortages of guard staff have been significantly reduced, questions remain about whether the department will be able to fill all the remaining vacancies.

In response to the report, state corrections Director Scott Frakes said shortages of mental health and health care professionals are a serious concern — not just for Nebraska corrections, but across the country.

Frakes, who recently announced he’s retiring next month after seven years leading the department, also said the health staffing issues are being addressed.

“While part of the solution is to address compensation and benefit issues that will make us more competitive in the market, the longer-term solution will likely be further embracing technology that is beginning to make telehealth just as effective as in-patient medical health/mental health care,” Frakes said in a statement.

The Office of Inspector General was created by the Legislature in 2015 to provide increased accountability and oversight of the state's correctional system. It also investigates complaints and serious incidents within the system.

Last year’s report from Inspector General Doug Koebernick had highlighted the department’s struggles to retain and recruit staff. The sparse staffing spurred myriad problems, including record overtime costs, limits on inmates' activities and safety issues.

At the state prison in Tecumseh and the state's prisoner intake facility in Lincoln, inmates were being kept on weekend lockdowns, where they were largely restricted to their cells from Friday through Sunday and not able to see visitors.

The new report noted that substantial pay raises of up to 40% announced nearly a year ago have helped improve staffing, cut turnover and reduce vacancies. Frakes has said the raises have been a “game changer” in addressing staff shortages.

The report found the department still had 154 vacancies among guard staff as of June 30, which was markedly below the 390 in August last year.

The department trained 592 new employees in the past year, well above the 353 the previous year. The number of guards leaving the department in the past year was projected to be about 240, compared to a whopping 403 the year before.

But while inmate lockdowns due to staffing shortages have been reduced, Tecumseh and the intake center continue to have some restrictions on inmate movement.

The report said overtime hours worked by security staff also remain high. Overtime in the past fiscal year cost a record $22 million, with one staffer receiving enough overtime to rack up more than $125,000 in extra pay.

Whether the department will be able to fill the remaining guard vacancies is unclear.

“While the recent pay raises have greatly improved recruitment and retention in the short term, the OIG remains apprehensive about the department’s ability to continue this momentum, fill a sufficient number of remaining vacancies throughout the department and maintain safe staffing levels in the long term,” the report said.

The report said there remain critical shortages of nonsecurity staff, particularly those who provide medical and behavioral health care.

For example, as of June, the Corrections Department had 190 filled health care positions and 118 vacant ones, meaning 38% of those positions were unfilled.

Of six department positions for doctors, only half were filled as of June. The inspector general said that left the department out of compliance with a state law that requires each prison facility to have a doctor on call at all times and for large facilities to have a full-time doctor assigned.

The report found that of 87 nurse positions in the system, only 44 were filled as of June. And though more than half of dental assistant positions were unfilled, the department was not advertising to fill them.

Among behavioral staff, the vacancies this year included 31 behavioral health practitioners, 12 psychologists and four psychiatrists.

“While overall staffing data illustrates a positive trajectory for NDCS, the status of medical and behavioral health staffing remains deeply concerning,” the report said.

The report had positive news on inmate overcrowding.

The state’s prison system has faced severe overcrowding going back more than a decade, due in part to the rapid growth of Nebraska's prison population. While the vast majority of states experienced overall declines over the past decade, Nebraska's inmate population grew at the fastest clip in the nation, The World-Herald found.

But the latest figures suggest Nebraska’s prison population has at least been flattening out, currently hovering around 5,500 inmates.

That still leaves the system more than 50% above design capacity. However, when a new 384-bed high-security unit opens in Lincoln later this year, it’s projected the system will be down to 37% above design capacity. That would be below the 40% standard that for years has left the system under an overcrowding emergency.

The report faulted the department for not producing a strategic plan required by the Legislature.

Frakes said Thursday the department will be producing a new strategic plan next year that will set out department priorities for the ensuing five years.

Of the inspector general’s report, Frakes said the department welcomes feedback from “our stakeholders.”

“It gives us an opportunity to view our work from a different perspective and challenge our own assumptions about how effective we are,” Frakes said.