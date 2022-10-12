Nebraska prisons faulted in inmate's cervical cancer death

Nearly 10 years passed before prison health officials provided a Pap smear for inmate Niccole Wetherell.

When she finally got one, in August 2019, the gynecologist examining her could see the cancer growing in her cervix without the aid of a microscope. Eighteen months later, the cancer killed her at age 40.

An investigative report released Tuesday by the State Inspector General of Corrections faulted Nebraska's prison system for Wetherell's death.

According to the report, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services did not track when inmates were due for preventive care like Pap smears. Nor has the department set up an electronic health records system that could have provided tracking, despite a 2015 law requiring such a system.

"The forensic pathologist who performed her autopsy speculated that a timely Pap smear could have detected her cancer sooner and possibly would have helped extend her life," the report said.

Wetherell was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, the most common type of cervical cancer and one that is highly survivable if caught early. Federal health guidelines recommend that women age 30 through 65 get Pap smears every three years to check for cervical cancer. State prison policy requires the same.

But medical records show that Wetherell went from September 2010 until August 2019 without a Pap smear, the report said. She only got the 2019 screening after asking for one because she was having abnormal menstrual symptoms.

A nurse practitioner who is the primary caregiver at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, where Wetherell was incarcerated, explained the gap by saying the department had no way to track when inmates needed preventive care. She told the inspector general that Wetherell's case prompted her to create a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet to monitor patient visits.

The lack of tracking occurred despite a 2015 state law requiring the state prison system to "ensure that complete and up-to-date electronic records are maintained for each person committed to the department."

Seven years later, however, virtually all inmate medical records are still kept in paper form. The report said various proposals and attempts to create or acquire an electronic health record system, along with the appropriation of more than $2 million, have produced little.

The current plan is to develop an in-house system, working with the State Office of the Chief Information Officer. Two limited pieces of the system, a behavioral health module and an intake appraisal form, went live last year. The report said it is not clear when the rest of the system will be finished or to what extent it will be able to share information with outside health providers.

Inspector General Doug Koebernick recommended that the department provide the Legislature's Appropriations, Judiciary and Health and Human Services Committees with a detailed update on the electronic health records system in November, a recommendation that the department rejected.

Koebernick also recommended that the department cease efforts to build an in-house system if one cannot be fully implemented by July 31, 2025, and seek state funds to purchase a system instead. The department accepted that recommendation.

State corrections officials did not respond to a request for comment on the report and its findings on Tuesday.

Wetherell was serving a life sentence for the 1998 murder of 19-year-old Scott Catenacci in a Bellevue park in 1998. She was 18 at the time and among six people ages 16 to 20 involved in the killing.

By the time of her death, she had become a leader among the other inmates, the report said. She got her associate’s degree through a program with York College, served as a peer mentor and volunteered with the service dog training program Domesti-PUPS. In a 2018 TEDx talk to fellow inmates and staff, she talked about trying to give hope in what feels like a hopeless situation.