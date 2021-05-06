Nebraska sex offender arrested in connection with 1983 slaying of UNO student

When Martin talked to Council Bluffs police about six months ago, he was rerouted to Doty.

"I was born in 1983. I wasn't familiar with the case and didn't know anything about it until he brought it up," Doty said Wednesday. "Reading the reports, we still had evidence, and I thought maybe this could benefit from DNA technology we had today."

Doty said DNA analysis of previously collected evidence matched with Christensen in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, database. Doty continued to investigate and said additional evidence confirmed Christensen as a suspect.

Martin, who moved out of the Omaha area after he graduated from UNO and now lives in Nevada, said Doty called him back last week and told him he had identified Christensen as a suspect.

"I was overwhelmed. I went into shock. I couldn't believe it," said Martin, who's 62. "It kept gnawing at my stomach. I was upset about this for a long time. I just kept trying to push it over the years."

Martin said he doesn't know Christensen and had never heard the name.

Martin said Dehghanpour was a brilliant math student. He said the UNO community and her family in Iran were shocked and devastated to hear of her death.