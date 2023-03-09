The state employee tasked with restoring, preserving and protecting Nebraska's State Capitol is the subject of a criminal investigation following an altercation between him and a contracted employee prior to the annual Statehood Day Dinner on Saturday, according to authorities.

Bob Ripley, who has worked as the Capitol Administrator for more than 40 years, was involved in an altercation with a member of the contracted staff setting up at the Capitol ahead of Saturday's dinner, said Cody Thomas, the Nebraska State Patrol's spokesman.

Capitol Security — a part of the State Patrol — took the report Saturday of the altercation, which was first reported by the Nebraska Examiner, which reported that Ripley is now on paid leave from his post.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Jim Pillen's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The State Patrol is still investigating the incident. Ripley hasn't been cited or charged for his alleged role in the altercation, Thomas said.

Ripley, who sits on the Nebraska State Capitol Commission, is overseeing a $131 million project to totally renovate the building's HVAC system.

The Capitol was constructed over a 10-year period from 1922 to 1932 at a cost of just less than $10 million.

The building hosts 100,000 visitors a year, including 25,000 to 30,000 school children, and it dominates a skyline that is restricted to assure and protect the structure's ongoing prominence.

Many views of Nebraska's state Capitol Capitol sunset Flowers Capitol in storm Blue Capitol Cool sky The Sower Sunrise view Rise building Snow features State Capitol Holmes Lake sunrise Snowman State Capitol exterior Fireworks Snowfall Smoke Capitol Sunrise over Lincoln Tractor Relay Nebraska State Capitol Canada geese A view of the Capitol Watchfulness quote on Capitol Nebraska Capitol Building Assurity Building and Nebraska Capitol Sower in full moon Building boom Snowy walk Lincoln monument Red Dress Storm State Capitol exterior