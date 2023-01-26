Nebraska State Patrol arrests men with over 300 pounds of marijuana products

Omaha World-Herald
Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on suspicion of possessing over 310 pounds of marijuana products when they were stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol just west of Sidney.
Troopers stopped a Ford Transit cargo van that was speeding while heading north on a spur of U.S. 30 just before 4 p.m. Monday, a patrol spokesman said. The troopers searched the van after finding a fake driver's license belonging to the driver and detecting the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Troopers discovered 261½ pounds of marijuana and 50½ pounds of suspected THC hash. The 19-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger were taken to the Kimball County Jail.
Sidney, in the Nebraska Panhandle, is about 70 miles west of Ogallala.
Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers from the 66th basic recruit class are ready to serve in communities across the state.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Nebraska
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Nebraska
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Nebraska. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Saline County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #76
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Keith County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #77
--- Length of life rank: #73
--- Quality of life rank: #77
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Brown County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #62
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #67
Jasperdo // Flickr
#32. Perkins County
- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #37
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Kearney County
- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #57
--- Quality of life rank: #32
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Cass County
- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #15
David Wilson // Flickr
#32. Seward County
- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #17
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Deuel County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #48
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Cherry County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #30
Canva
#29. Chase County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #18
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Knox County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #31
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Platte County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #19
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. York County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #9
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Holt County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #13
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Garfield County
- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #69
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Cuming County
- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #16
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Lancaster County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #12
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#21. Phelps County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #7
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Stanton County
- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #44
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Dixon County
- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #6
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Colfax County
- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #64
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Custer County
- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #51
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Otoe County
- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #24
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Buffalo County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #39
Jasperdo // Flickr
#13. Sherman County
- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #60
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #65
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Sarpy County
- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #1
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Fillmore County
- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #5
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Washington County
- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #8
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Boone County
- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #45
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Pierce County
- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #11
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Cedar County
- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #3
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hamilton County
- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #4
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Valley County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #27
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Harlan County
- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #52
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #54
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Greeley County
- Average life expectancy: 82 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #61
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #66
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Antelope County
- Average life expectancy: 82.7 years (3.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #20
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#2. Wayne County
- Average life expectancy: 83.2 years (4.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #10
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Frontier County
- Average life expectancy: 84.3 years (5.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #47
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.