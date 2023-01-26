 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol arrests men with over 300 pounds of marijuana products

Marijuana bust

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Pennsylvania men on suspicion of possessing over 310 pounds of marijuana products when they were stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol just west of Sidney on Monday.

 Courtesy photo

Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on suspicion of possessing over 310 pounds of marijuana products when they were stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol just west of Sidney. 

Troopers stopped a Ford Transit cargo van that was speeding while heading north on a spur of U.S. 30 just before 4 p.m. Monday, a patrol spokesman said. The troopers searched the van after finding a fake driver's license belonging to the driver and detecting the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. 

Troopers discovered 261½ pounds of marijuana and 50½ pounds of suspected THC hash. The 19-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger were taken to the Kimball County Jail.

Sidney, in the Nebraska Panhandle, is about 70 miles west of Ogallala.

