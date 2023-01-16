Nebraska State Patrol confiscates 6+ pounds of laced cocaine, 50,000 fentanyl pills

Two traffic stops this past week in Lincoln and Hamilton counties yielded 50,000 fentanyl pills and 6.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine.

The Nebraska State Patrol estimates that the pills had a street value of about $850,000, while the laced cocaine was worth about $85,000. Four people were arrested during the stops.

The first stop occurred about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday near Hershey in Lincoln County. State troopers conducted a traffic stop for a license plate violation on an eastbound BMW SUV. The patrol said troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and searched the vehicle.

The search uncovered 6.6 pounds of a cocaine and fentanyl mixture in a bag in the SUV’s cargo area. A 25-year-old man from Arizona and a 43-year-old man from Utah were arrested.

The second stop occurred about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Aurora in Hamilton County. State troopers spotted an eastbound Toyota Tacoma pickup truck improperly pass a semitrailer truck and stopped the pickup.

During a search, troopers found several bags of suspected fentanyl pills inside the tailgate.

The bags weighed more than 11 pounds and contained about 50,000 pills.

Two men from Phoenix, one 27 and one 44, were arrested.