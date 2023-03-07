The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday identified a 31-year-old Michigan man as the victim of
last week's fatal shooting near Hartington.
The investigation began after the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting Wednesday morning. They responded to a tower construction site 2 miles north of Hartington and found Israel Matos-Colon of Fowlerville, Michigan, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting and were attempting life-saving measures when law enforcement arrived.
Matos-Colon was transported to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between Matos-Colon and 20-year-old David Phillips, of Kenner, Louisiana.
Phillips was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was lodged in the Cedar County Jail.
The sheriff’s office requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the homicide investigation.
Biggest exports from Nebraska
Biggest exports from Nebraska
The U.S. trade deficit
neared $1 trillion in 2022, hitting a record high.
At the same time, total exports grew faster than imports, and select U.S. exports are experiencing particularly high surges. The war in Ukraine led
many European countries to import U.S. oil as they largely stopped importing from Russia. U.S. farm exports surpassed records as values grew across main markets, including China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.
Nationwide, the largest 2022 exports were fuel, oil, and byproducts; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electronics; vehicles; and aircraft, spacecraft, and aerospace parts. But each state specializes in its own combination of commodities that contribute to the national export catalog.
Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from Nebraska in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau. Stacker considered all 98 export categories included in the global harmonized system in its rankings. Read on to see the top exports in your state.
#30. Special classification provisions not elsewhere specified or included
- Total value of 2022 exports: $24.52 million
#29. Furniture; bedding, mattresses, and stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings
- Total value of 2022 exports: $24.85 million
#28. Railway or tramway stock etc.; traffic signal equipment
- Total value of 2022 exports: $25.39 million
#27. Rubber and articles thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $31.85 million
#26. Organic chemicals
- Total value of 2022 exports: $36.14 million
#25. Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers
- Total value of 2022 exports: $40.91 million
#24. Ships, boats and floating structures
- Total value of 2022 exports: $48.5 million
#23. Arms and ammunition; parts and accessories thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $53.81 million
#22. Prepared cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares
- Total value of 2022 exports: $54.38 million
#21. Sugars and sugar confectionary
- Total value of 2022 exports: $61.23 million
#20. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $65.74 million
#19. Articles of iron or steel
- Total value of 2022 exports: $69.25 million
#18. Albuminoidal substances; modified starches;
glues; enzymes
- Total value of 2022 exports: $69.48 million
#17. Iron and steel
- Total value of 2022 exports: $80.27 million
#16. Animal or vegetable fats, oils etc. and waxes
- Total value of 2022 exports: $81.43 million
#15. Plastics and articles thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $88.86 million
#14. Other products of animal origin
- Total value of 2022 exports: $89.89 million
#13. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations
- Total value of 2022 exports: $102.47 million
#12. Miscellaneous chemical products
- Total value of 2022 exports: $143.61 million
#11. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories
- Total value of 2022 exports: $184.19 million
#10. Raw hides and skins (no furskins) and leather
- Total value of 2022 exports: $198.03 million
#9. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories
- Total value of 2022 exports: $294.6 million
#8. Pharmaceutical products
- Total value of 2022 exports: $397.83 million
#7. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof
- Total value of 2022 exports: $481.06 million
#6. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
- Total value of 2022 exports: $527.14 million
#5. Cereals
- Total value of 2022 exports: $614.08 million
#4. Oil seeds; miscellaneous grain, seed, fruit, plants, etc.
- Total value of 2022 exports: $723.15 million
#3. Food industry residues and waste; prepared animal feed
- Total value of 2022 exports: $732.86 million
#2. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts
- Total value of 2022 exports: $1.25 billion
#1. Meat and edible meat offal
- Total value of 2022 exports: $2.1 billion
