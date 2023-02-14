A 38-year-old Washington County man died Friday after apparently shooting himself as sheriff's deputies conducted a welfare check.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Arlington on Friday afternoon. They were let into the residence by an occupant and saw a man, identified as Donald Moreno, holding a firearm.

Multiple children were in the home at the time and were evacuated by deputies, according to the State Patrol.

After speaking with the man for "several minutes," officers heard a single gunshot and found Moreno dead inside the house. The State Patrol said no deputies discharged their weapons and no other injuries were reported.

The patrol will investigate the incident as an in-custody death, and the case will be presented to a grand jury after the investigation is completed.

Arlington is about 10 miles east of Fremont.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023