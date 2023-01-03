 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating what it believes is a murder-suicide after finding two adults dead in a home in David City on Friday.

Family members called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon and asked the agency to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street.

Two people — identified as Dagmara Dorta Diaz, 29, and Alfonso Palmero, 34 — were found with suspected gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Palmero shot Diaz before shooting himself. Diaz had a protection order against Palmero.

The Butler County Attorney’s Office requested the State Patrol conduct the investigation, which is ongoing with the help of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Coffee and Purrs cat cafe opens

