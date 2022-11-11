Nebraska State Penitentiary housing unit closed due to water leak

Warden changes announced at McCook camp

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Thursday announced the retirement of Pam Morello, who has been the warden at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook since 2011.

Morello, whose retirement is effective Feb. 2, had been with the department for more than 21 years.

Steve Fannon, who has served as acting warden at the facility since June 2022, has been appointed the new warden and will assume that position Feb. 3.

Fannon started his career with the Corrections Department in 2007 as a correctional officer and has continued to be promoted through multiple roles over the years, including caseworker, case manager, reentry specialist, reentry program manager, acting assistant warden and, most recently, programs administrator.