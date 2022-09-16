Nebraska state trooper finds 10 pounds of meth in car near York

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested an Illinois woman after the trooper found 10 pounds of methamphetamine at an Interstate 80 rest area.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the patrol said, a trooper smelled marijuana when talking to the driver of a Hyundai Accent who was stopped at the eastbound I-80 rest area near York.

A search of the car found a small amount of marijuana and 10 pounds of meth. The meth was concealed inside a suitcase in the car's trunk. Troopers also found a handgun in the Hyundai, the patrol said.

The estimated street value of the meth is just under $40,000.

The 31-year-old driver, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was arrested and taken to the York County Jail.