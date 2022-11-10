 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska state trooper finds $20,000 worth of fentanyl pills in car stopped along I-80

OMAHA -- A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills worth an estimated $20,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, a trooper checked on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near Gibbon, which is east of Kearney. The trooper reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car.

In a search of the driver, the trooper found a pouch containing approximately 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a small amount of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia, the patrol said.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota, was arrested on drug-related charges and taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal to a person.
