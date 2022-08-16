 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte

A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.

During the stop, a patrol K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle turned up 258 pounds of cocaine.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Massena, New York, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

