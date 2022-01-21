 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nebraska state troopers find more than 200 pounds of pot, THC products in I-80 traffic stop

  • 0

Nebraska State Patrol troopers found more than 200 pounds of marijuana and THC products during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, a trooper spotted an eastbound Winnebago RV speeding on I-80 near Bradshaw, which is west of York. During the traffic stop, a patrol drug-sniffing dog detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 109 pounds of marijuana and 122 pounds of THC edibles, the patrol said.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Riverside, California, and a 30-year-old passenger from Rancho Cucamonga, California, both were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

Both were taken to the York County Jail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News