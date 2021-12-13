Nebraska Supreme Court rules that man was married twice, upholds bigamy conviction

Way back in 1920, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that if bigamy was allowed, it would “disturb the peace of families and offend against the decency and good order of society.”

On Friday, the court upheld the conviction of a Lincoln man for taking a second wife, upholding his 30-day jail sentence for bigamy.

Charlie Johnson, now 40, had argued that he believed his first marriage, in 2015, was invalid because while he obtained a wedding license in Nebraska, the actual wedding ceremony was held in Texas. Thus, Johnson's attorney, Matthew Kosmicki maintained his client was free to marry a different woman in 2018.

The Supreme Court was not persuaded, ruling that Johnson had failed to show that Texas law would have invalidated the ceremony.

In 2015, Johnson took out a marriage license in Lancaster County with Shelley Petersen. The license was signed and notarized. About a week later, on July 4, Johnson's sister, an ordained minister, performed a wedding ceremony for the couple in Texas.

The minister gave the couple a “keepsake marriage certificate” but did not sign or return the Nebraska marriage license.

Peterson, the bride, called the Lancaster County Clerk's Office at least 10 times, according to court documents, asking if the marriage license had been returned so she could change some motor vehicle licenses.

Meanwhile, some time during this period, Johnson, the groom, asked a clerk how to “prevent the marriage from going through.”

The clerk told him the marriage was already valid, which led to the issuance of a new marriage license. It was signed by the couple, notarized and then signed by the minister who performed the wedding ceremony. The license was filed by the Clerk's Office in January of 2017, stating the couple had been married two years earlier.

But in about May of 2018, Peterson moved out. Among the evidence submitted in the case were text messages exchanged by the couple at the time in which they referred to each other as husband and wife.

Six months after Peterson moved out, Johnson applied for a marriage license with Natalie Forney. The couple were married on Nov. 15, 2018.

The dual marriage licenses came to light the following year after the first wife attempted to file her income taxes as "married filing jointly" with Johnson. The IRS had rejected her filing, informing her that Johnson had already filed income taxes as married filing jointly with Forney. That led to a police investigation, bigamy charges being filed and rulings by both county court and district court judges that Johnson was guilty of bigamy.

State law, according to Friday's ruling, allows a person to remarry if a spouse has died or has been absent for at least five years, or if they "reasonably believed" they were eligible to remarry.

But the Supreme Court ruled that didn't apply to Johnson, because, during oral argument, his attorney conceded that the marriage with the first wife was not void.

While the first marriage might have been "voidable," the court ruled that Johnson had not taken steps to file for an annulment to make it invalid, or to obtain an divorce.

