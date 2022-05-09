Nebraska Supreme Court upholds dismissal of lawsuit over death of 'Cops' TV show tech

OMAHA -- The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld Friday a judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit by the family of a “Cops” TV show sound technician who was killed when Omaha police officers fired 36 shots at a man who had pointed a gun at them during a robbery.

In a 6-1 vote, the high court relied on its reasoning in several other lawsuits against governmental entities: that governments are protected by the legal concept of sovereign immunity when someone, such as the gunman in this case, is committing a battery.

In July 2019, Douglas County District Judge Jim Masteller dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of sound engineer Bryce Dion. Masteller had pointed to Nebraska state law that grants governmental entities sovereign immunity from tort claims, provided that the governmental employees’ actions were reasonable.

“In responding to this imminent threat with deadly force, the officers at all times acted reasonably,” Masteller had ruled. “However, this calculation does not make Bryce Dion’s death any less tragic. In addition to being a loving son and brother, Bryce Dion was undoubtedly courageous and a credit to his profession.”

Brian Jorde, an attorney for Dion’s estate, had questioned the propriety of Omaha police officers firing 24 of the 36 shots at robber Cortez Washington as Washington fled from the Wendy’s restaurant at 43rd and Dodge streets, his back to the officers.

The officers have testified that they did not see Dion in the vestibule as they were firing upon Washington about 9:20 p.m. Aug. 26, 2014. Jorde has said officers should have known that Dion — a member of a two-man crew on its last night trailing the officers for the TV show — was in the vestibule. A bullet slipped through the opening in the armpit of Dion’s bulletproof vest, killing the 38-year-old.

Masteller had highlighted the split-second reactions that officers had to make. The judge noted that Officers Jason Wilhelm and Brooks Riley and plainclothes detective Darren Cunningham had confronted a robber who fired what they thought to be a weapon directly at them, at point-blank range.

“Although it was later determined that the firearm was a pellet gun, the officers reasonably believed that it was a real firearm,” Masteller wrote.

Washington, perhaps fueled by PCP that was found in his system, was able to run into the parking lot before collapsing and dying. “The officers continued to discharge their firearms at Washington after he lowered his firearm, exited the restaurant and ran through the parking lot because they believed that he continued to pose a threat to their lives and the lives of others as he was fleeing,” Masteller wrote.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has dismissed other lawsuits in which government employees seemingly had more culpability than this one. One of those cases involved a nonviolent inmate who was killed after prison officials bunked him in a cell with a violent, convicted killer.

In this case, as in those, Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman reiterated her objection that the court has interpreted the statute so narrowly that it eliminates the vast majority of claims against governmental entities. The high court’s majority has said it’s up to the Nebraska Legislature to close that loophole and rewrite the law to further clarify when governments are on the hook for claims by citizens.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0