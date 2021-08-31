Nebraska task force has helped evacuate more than 100 Louisianans after Hurricane Ida

Relaying information from his crew on the ground, Thavenet said the task force on Tuesday methodically searched homes in Thibodaux, a city of 15,000 about an hour west of New Orleans. Team members searched for residents who may have been stranded in their homes and unable to call for help. Thavenet said most of the southern portion of Louisiana is without power, and entire 911 dispatch centers have been unable to operate in the wake of the storm.

Crews with the Lincoln Electric Service and a 16-man contingent from the Nebraska Public Power District were dispatched this week to help restore power in the state, where more than 1 million customers remained without power Tuesday afternoon. The Omaha Public Power District sent 15 employees to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday.

The task force, working alongside a similar group from Texas, helped evacuate more than 100 residents on Monday, Thavenet said, though those efforts were focused on houses where residents had signaled for help.

On Tuesday, the task force took a door-to-door approach, Thavenet said, inching their way through neighborhoods in an effort to evacuate residents who might otherwise not make it out.