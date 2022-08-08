Nebraska town 'a little less on edge' but still reeling after quadruple homicide

LAUREL — In this community of about 1,000 people surrounded by rolling hills and expansive farmland, it isn't unusual for people to leave their doors unlocked or their keys in the ignition of their vehicles while they run into one of the dozen or so shops on the city's main street.

It’s the kind of place, residents will tell you, where everybody knows everybody.

That long-held sense of security was shaken Thursday when four people were killed and left in burning homes.

Michele Ebeling, a 53-year-old woman who moved to Laurel about two years ago, was the first victim found after an explosion was heard at her home at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Later that morning, neighbors saw smoke coming from the residence of the Twiford family. Inside, Gene and Janet Twiford, a retired couple in their mid-80s, and their 55-year-old daughter Dana Twiford were found dead.

All four victims had been shot before their homes, located just three blocks apart, were set ablaze, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

About 24 hours after the first fire was reported, a Patrol SWAT team arrested a 42-year-old Laurel man, Jason A. Jones, in his home just across the street from Ebeling's house. He's been charged with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder.

As news of the gruesome killings spread through town, many residents put themselves on lockdown. Pat Campbell, who runs the front desk at Campbell’s Service Center on the town’s main street, first heard the news from her son, a volunteer firefighter. She closed the shop early, went home and locked her doors.

“Everybody’s reeling,” she said. “We’ve had stuff happen before, like a bar fight where somebody got killed years ago. But nothing like this. Nothing.”

Rachel Steffen, a volunteer EMT who was on the scene Thursday morning, said everyone was jarred by the killings. An eight-year resident of Laurel, she had never felt unsafe in the small community.

“It’s the type of thing you see on a CSI movie, not something you see in your own town,” she said. “I’ll admit, I felt uneasy going home on Thursday night.”

The last homicide in Laurel happened in 2005, when a man died following a bar fight — and that case was deemed to be manslaughter, not murder. According to town historian Roger Tryon, the last time multiple people were murdered was 1918, when Dr. C.C. Sackett and Harold Crownover were shot and killed by suspected burglars they had been chasing.

“That was the crime of the 20th century for Laurel,” Tryon said. “I suspect what’s happened here this week will be the crime of the 21st century.”

'Everyone knew them'

As a motive for the grisly killings remains unclear, tributes have poured in for the victims.

The members of the Twiford family had lived in Laurel their entire lives, and townspeople described them as pillars of the community. Both retired, Gene and Janet dedicated their time to volunteering at church and caring for Dana, who had special needs.

Gene Twiford, a veteran and member of the American Legion in Laurel, was instrumental in the effort to rename U.S. 20 as the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway. As part of that effort, he traveled to 31 towns and 13 counties along the highway to get their support for the initiative, according to reporting by the Laurel Advocate.

“I called them friends all my life,” Laurel Police Chief Ron Lundahl said of the Twifords. “Their kids were just a little bit younger than I was. We went to the same church for 50 years. That’s going to be a tough one for everyone here. Everyone knew them.”

Ebeling had not lived in the town long enough to establish the same reputation, but she was described as a friendly face in the neighborhood who would always wave hello to people walking by. Her family described her as warm, chatty and a friend to everyone.

In a GoFundMe page raising money to cover funeral expenses, Ebeling’s daughter, Richele Ebeling, wrote that her mother had called family to check in just seven hours before she was killed.

“That was just who she was as a person,” the post reads. “She wanted to check in with everyone simply because she was sitting at home alone and thinking about her family.”

Arrest brings calm

Though the fear in town was palpable Thursday, the next day was far calmer after Jones was taken into custody, residents said.

“Our town is a little less on edge now that an arrest has been made,” Lundahl said. “I gotta admit, as I drove through town around midnight on Thursday as I do most nights, I don’t think I had ever seen so many lights on in the houses.”

By Friday afternoon, the community was showing strength and togetherness. Signs thanking first responders and proclaiming #LaurelStrong lined the road into town. Kids gathered under a tent to hand out lemonade, tea and coffee to passers-by with the goal of raising money for the local fire department.

The lemonade stand is just one example of how Laurel has banded together. After a long, traumatic day for local first responders, community members collected money to bring pizza and water to those who remained on the scene Thursday afternoon. Local kids baked cookies and carried them to the fire station. Many people have taken to social media to share fond memories of the victims.

Lundahl admits that it might take time for Laurel to bounce back from such a horrific event. But he's hopeful the community’s strength and support will help it get through the weeks and months ahead.

“I want people to know Laurel for what we are, not for what happened in the last two days,” he said Friday. “Given time, I think people will adjust and come back to the sense of security that we had before. And hopefully we can adjust some attitudes on locking doors and being vigilant.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.