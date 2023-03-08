An Illinois man was arrested in southeastern Nebraska after state troopers found multiple guns and drugs in his car.

The 40-year-old from Chillicothe, Illinois, was speeding in a Dodge Magnum on Nebraska 8 near Pawnee City around 10:35 a.m. Monday when a trooper attempted a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver refused to stop, pulled into a driveway and jumped from the car as it was still moving, the release said. The driver then fled on foot.

The trooper took the driver into custody following a short chase, according to the release.

In a search of the car, troopers found four firearms, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, 1.1 ounces of cocaine, 5 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and 7.5 ounces of marijuana, the release said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances and firearm charges and was taken to the Johnson County Jail, according to the release.

Pawnee City is about 70 miles southeast of Lincoln.

