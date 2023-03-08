An Illinois man was arrested in southeastern Nebraska after state troopers found multiple guns and drugs in his car.
The 40-year-old from Chillicothe, Illinois, was speeding in a Dodge Magnum on Nebraska 8 near Pawnee City around 10:35 a.m. Monday when a trooper attempted a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
The driver refused to stop, pulled into a driveway and jumped from the car as it was still moving, the release said. The driver then fled on foot.
The trooper took the driver into custody following a short chase, according to the release.
In a search of the car, troopers found four firearms, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, 1.1 ounces of cocaine, 5 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and 7.5 ounces of marijuana, the release said.