Nebraska wildfires in September were turned back by team effort, neighbor helping neighbor

Together the two fires would burn about 8,000 acres. But through hard work and luck, no homes burned.

This has been Nebraska’s second consecutive year of drought and difficult fires, said Adam Smith, forestry and fire bureau chief with the Nebraska Forest Service. The governor has declared fire-related emergencies on three separate occasions, and fires have been serious enough 19 times for local fire departments to request the state’s tanker plane, he said. Last year, the tanker plane was sent out to 25 fires. (Many other fires haven’t required a tanker plane.)

In comparison, in 2019, a catastrophic flood year, the plane never left the airport. In 2018, it was called out seven times.

“(This) could become the new normal,” Smith said. “We know Nebraska will be hotter and drier in the future; fire seasons like 2020 and 2021 will become more common.”

The Crawford Fire Department’s call for help was key to turning back what could have been a dicey fire, officials said. It reflects the long-held tradition of neighbor helping neighbor, but also Nebraskans’ evolving understanding of how to better fight fires in a changing climate, Smith said.