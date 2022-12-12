Nebraska work camp inmate dies in McCook hospital

A 47-year-old inmate in the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Saturday at a McCook hospital.

Robert Weindorff, who was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, began serving a sentence of three to 10 years in February. He was convicted in Buffalo County of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Weindorff was receiving treatment for a medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. The cause of death is under investigation.

Whenever an inmate dies in the custody, a grand jury conducts an investigation.

The Work Ethic Camp is a 200-bed, minimum-security prison for men that provides individualized programs for inmates depending on their needs and sentence structure, according to the department’s website.

