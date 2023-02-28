A Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employee died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Hastings.

Jarrett Dittmer, 25, of Fairfield, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:45 p.m. and remains under investigation.

A preliminary investigation found that Dittmer was working security at the center. He was driving a utility vehicle when he reportedly lost control on a curve and the vehicle rolled.

The State Patrol was called to assist the Hastings Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023