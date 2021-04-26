 Skip to main content
Nebraskan found drowned in Washington County pond apparently had suffered a heart attack
A 78-year-old Washington County man who was found dead in a pond on his property apparently had suffered a heart attack. 

The body of Robert "Bob" Gnuse was found in the pond about 2 miles north of Arlington, Sgt. Brian Beckman of the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. An autopsy Saturday determined that a heart attack combined with the shock to his system from the cold water likely caused his death, Beckman said.

Gnuse, a cabinetmaker, had been spreading algicide in the pond from a paddleboat when he fell in the water. 

Emergency responders were called to the home, which is along County Road 9, shortly before 9:45 a.m. Friday, Beckman said.

