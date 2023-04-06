A Plattsmouth couple have been indicted in Nebraska for being part of a lottery scam that swindled an 80-year-old Kentucky woman out of $100,000.

Kenneth and Elaine, AKA "Edith," Breyer face six counts: three counts of mail fraud, two counts of money laundering and one count of attempted money laundering.

They were arrested and made their first court appearances in the case last week and have been released pending trial.

In the indictment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lynch said the Breyers and others participated in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky woman by telling her that she "had won the lottery, but in order to collect the winnings she had to pay taxes and Attorney General fees."

Lynch said she was told to buy cashier's checks and mail them to various addresses made payable to different people, including Kenneth Breyer and Elaine Breyer, who received four between Feb. 3 and Feb. 13.

The Breyers then deposited the cashier's checks, which together totaled $70,000, into their own bank accounts and forwarded the proceeds on to others involved in the scheme, he said.

Lynch said the Breyers knew the checks were part of a fraudulent scheme because they had been advised of it by family and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

As a result of the scheme, the woman was defrauded of $100,000 between January and March 10.

The government is seeking the forfeiture of the proceeds obtained directly or indirectly as a result of the fraud as part of the case.