Nebraska's longest-serving paramedic dies while fighting brush fire near Fort Calhoun

A paramedic with the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department died Wednesday while battling a large brush fire near Fort Calhoun.

Dennis M. Bender, Nebraska's longest-serving paramedic, died as the result of a medical emergency, Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joe Sacks said. Bender was working in support of crews battling a large brush fire east of Fort Calhoun in Washington County.

"It is with deep sadness that we report the line-of-duty death of Ponca Hills firefighter paramedic Dennis M. Bender," Sacks said. "We ask for your prayers for his family, firefighter family and friends."

Bender was among the first group of paramedics to be certified in Nebraska, Sacks said. He served with the department in Ponca Hills for more than 50 years.

Several fire departments responded to the brush fire east of Fort Calhoun about 3:30 p.m. The fire was determined to be under control by 6 p.m.

Bender was interviewed in January by a World-Herald reporter after a wooden bridge on 36th Street over the Ponca Creek collapsed. He said the road closure will slow the response of Ponca Hills fire and rescue crews to emergency calls on the other side of the collapse.