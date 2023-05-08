The Nevada man who was shot by Lincoln narcotics investigators Monday amid a confrontation in west Lincoln died Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

35-year-old Chace Abney died on Saturday from the injuries he sustained in the shooting, according a press release from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Abney was shot at around 2:45 p.m. Monday by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department in a parking lot near Northwest 27th and West O streets, according to authorities. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

At least one Lincoln Police officer and one state trooper shot Abney after the 35-year-old fired one round from a 9 mm handgun toward police, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner previously said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

At a news conference at the Sheriff's Office's headquarters Tuesday, the sheriff suggested Abney's shooting seemed justified and declined to name the officers involved while painting a clearer picture of what authorities say led up to the incident.

The investigators — both of whom work on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force — had been conducting surveillance at the Super 8 motel at 2635 W. O St., Wagner said.

The investigators were not looking into Abney, but Wagner said the 35-year-old followed the officers in his Chevrolet Malibu across O Street to a parking lot at 123 N.W. 28th St.

Wagner said the investigators confronted Abney and shouted repeated commands — though it's unclear how many commands — to exit the sedan.

Instead, Wagner alleged, Abney pointed a handgun at police and fired one round. Wagner said he wasn't sure if Abney was inside or outside the car when the shooting transpired.

The investigators returned fire, striking the 35-year-old more than once, the sheriff said. Wagner declined to say how many times Abney was shot.

"From preliminary information — it appears that (the officers) were justified in their actions," Wagner said at the news conference Tuesday.

Wagner said it remains unclear why Abney followed police from the hotel, where he had been a guest but was not staying in the room police were surveilling.

Investigators haven't found the projectile Abney is accused of firing toward police, but Wagner said they did recover a shell casing from his 9 mm, which was reported stolen Monday in Norfolk, the sheriff said.

The involved officers immediately rendered first aid to Abney before Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and took him by ambulance to Bryan West Campus.

Abney had most recently been living in New York and had outstanding warrants in New York, Arizona and California, Wagner said. He had ties to Lincoln and had been here for about a week prior to Monday for a family function, the sheriff said.

Both investigators have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with each agency’s policy.

As required by Nebraska state law, a grand jury will be convened to investigate the events that led up to Abney's death and determine if police acted criminally in the shooting.

Abney was transported to the Douglas County Medical Center in Omaha following his death, where an autopsy will be performed, according to the sheriff’s office. The autopsy is scheduled for May 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Journal Star reporter Andrew Wegley contributed to this report.

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023