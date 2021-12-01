New Nebraska law takes action against crypto-mining company

State banking officials have issued a cease-and-desist order against a crypto-mining investment company after it took $725,000 from a Nebraska investor and her mother.
The order bars Satitech Mining and Machinery, an online company, from offering or selling securities in Nebraska until the securities are registered with the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance and company officials are registered as broker-dealers or broker-dealer agents under state law. The order took effect Nov. 10.
Department officials were alerted to the situation under a new state law aiming to protect elderly Nebraskans and other vulnerable adults from financial exploitation.
The law, passed this year, allows broker-dealers and investment advisers to pause transactions and notify state officials if they suspect someone is taking advantage of a vulnerable client. A similar law passed last year allows banks and credit unions to take similar action.
Claire McHenry, deputy director for the department’s securities bureau, said the recent case was the first one that led to a cease-and-desist order. But she said the department has received several reports from bankers, credit union officials, broker-dealers and investment advisers with concerns about clients.
“I am very pleased that financial firms are already using the tools provided by the Nebraska Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act,” she said. “This case is an example of how the financial industry and regulators are working together to protect investors.”
According to the department’s order, the recent case began when a Nebraska woman, identified as “MM,” met a person claiming to be “Stephon Lang” on a dating website. He introduced her to his friend, “Michael,” at Satitech, an online entity that offered investments in cryptocurrency mining.
Cryptocurrencies are a form of unregulated digital money that can be used to buy goods and services. They use encryption technology to make them secure. The currencies have been compared to arcade tokens or casino chips, because people exchange real money for the cryptocurrency.
The other way to get more cryptocurrency is through mining, which rewards people for using computing systems to solve extremely complex mathematical puzzles. The process is part of maintaining the technological underpinnings for cryptocurrency. Initially, mining was done on desktop computers but now involves large pools of computers.
Much of the interest in cryptocurrencies has been driven by people looking to trade them for profit, similar to stocks and other assets. Nearly 15,000 different cryptocurrencies are traded publicly, according to CoinMarketCap.com, a market research website.
Satitech’s website touted the entity as: “Best in crypto activities, we focus on crypto currency mining and crypto machinery sales. Be part of the world most biggest (sic) system today.”
Investors were invited to open accounts using cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. The entity was to use the money for mining more cryptocurrency and the investors would share in the profits.
The order said that MM invested $575,000 in Satitech between June 6 and July 1 this year. By late July, the company said her investment had grown to $2.3 million. They said she would need to pay an 18% “clearance fee” to get money out of the investment. She sent a total of $200,000 between July 19 and Aug. 23, which included $100,000 she got from her mother.
At that point, Satitech told MM that she could not get her money because the fee was paid in multiple transactions. The company said she needed to pay another $350,000 fee to draw out her investment.
MM’s mother went to her broker-dealer to get $250,000 of the additional fee. That’s when the broker raised concerns and, based on the new law, reported the situation to the banking department and to Adult Protective Services.
The broker’s intervention and efforts by banking officials kept MM and her mother from sending the additional fee, although they did not get the previous investments back. MM later discovered that the photo Stephon had sent her was associated with other dating site frauds.
“Unfortunately, as with most financial exploitation we come across, it’s very difficult to get the money back,” McHenry said.
State banking officials cautioned investors about doing business online with financial companies with whom they are unfamiliar. In many cases, the investor is told to wire money or send a prepaid card, often to a location outside the United States.
In other cases, investors are instructed to send bitcoin to fund their investment. Investors never receive the promised return and cannot recover their money. Furthermore, they may be asked to provide personal information such as Social Security and bank account numbers, which makes them prime targets for identity theft.
State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who sponsored the newly passed law, said he was pleased that the measure had helped protect Nebraskans.
“While the investment industry continues to evolve, I am confident that appropriate regulation can and will work to combat those that attempt to exploit others for financial gain,” he said.
A beginner's guide to crypto lingo
Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency created in 2009 by an unknown person (or people) using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. Unlike traditional currencies such as the US dollar, bitcoin isn't controlled by a bank or government. Bitcoin is by far the most valuable and popular cryptocurrency in use today.
Blockchain
A blockchain is a digital ledger and the key technology underpinning most cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (more on those later) and other unique digital items.
Blockchain can be used to store all kinds of information, but so far its most common use is in recording cryptocurrency transactions. Once a transaction is made, it's entered on this public ledger, which is managed by a global peer-to-peer network — millions of computers, in bitcoin's case.
Blockchain is fundamental to bitcoin's appeal: As a decentralized database, it can't be controlled by any one person or group — unlike a fiat currency such as the US dollar, which is managed by a central bank.
Buy the f****ing dip (BTFD)
A rally cry for crypto bulls that urges investors to buy coins when prices drop.
Coinbase
The leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. The company went public in April, an event that many viewed as a turning point in the story of cryptocurrencies' journey into the mainstream marketplace.
Cryptocurrency
An all-digital money system made up of "coins" or "tokens" that are controlled by a decentralized ledger.
Dogecoin
The oddball of the crypto family began as a joke based on the "doge" meme in 2013. But as cryptos have broadly gained mainstream interest, dogecoin has emerged as an unexpected heavy hitter. It now has a market cap of more than $30 billion and it has surged more than 5,000% so far this year. And unlike its more popular brethren, a single dogecoin is still cheap — it hit an all-time high of about 45 cents in April. Whether or not its a smart investment remains an active question.
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO whose tweets have been known to spark rallies in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin.
Ethereum
An open-source blockchain-based software that controls the cryptocurrency Ether. It is the second-largest digital currency by market cap at nearly $300 billion.
FUD ("fear, uncertainty, doubt")
In crypto parlance, FUD refers to negative information that weighs on an asset's value.
Mining
The complicated process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation. Mining is not for amateur enthusiasts: It requires high-powered computers that solve complex mathematical puzzles to create a new "block" on the blockchain.
The mining process eats up a lot of computing power and electricity, which has led to concerns about bitcoin's environmental impact.
NFT
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are pieces of digital content linked to the Ethereum blockchain. "Non-fungible" essentially means one-of-a-kind, something that can't be replaced, unlike, for example, a dollar bill that you can replace with any other dollar bill. In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets.
Satoshi Nakamoto
The pseudonym that refers to the person (or people) who invented bitcoin. Their real identity remains unknown.
Satoshis, aka "Sats"
The smallest unit of bitcoin ever recorded on the blockchain, equal to one one-millionth of a bitcoin.
Wallet
Like the physical thing you carry your cash and cards in, a wallet in the crypto world is a place to store digital currency. The main thing you need to know about wallets is that you must never, ever lose or forget your password.