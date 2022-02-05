Newcastle man charged with "failure to register as sex offender" by federal grand jury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A 40-year-old Newcastle, Neb. man could face up to 10 years in federal prison for failing to properly register as a sex offender.

That's according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota. The announcement, from attorney Dennis R. Holmes, states that between May 2021 and July 2021 Joseph Ross Burks failed to register as a sex offender and did not update his registration. On Thursday, Feb. 3, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy, Burks pled not guilty to the indictment.

Following Burks' arraignment, he was returned to state custody before his trial which is slated to begin on April 12.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

