 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Newcastle man charged with "failure to register as sex offender" by federal grand jury

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A 40-year-old Newcastle, Neb. man could face up to 10 years in federal prison for failing to properly register as a sex offender. 

That's according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota. The announcement, from attorney Dennis R. Holmes, states that between May 2021 and July 2021 Joseph Ross Burks failed to register as a sex offender and did not update his registration. On Thursday, Feb. 3, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy, Burks pled not guilty to the indictment.

Following Burks' arraignment, he was returned to state custody before his trial which is slated to begin on April 12.

Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Mental competency of Merrill murder suspect still in question

Mental competency of Merrill murder suspect still in question

The 83-year-old man has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury. Since the case began, his mental condition has been questioned. In addition, his hearing loss has made it hard for him to talk with his attorney and follow along in court.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News