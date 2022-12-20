Niece of Ed Poindexter seeks his release on medical and compassionate grounds

A niece of longtime prisoner Ed Poindexter and a community activist are asking Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, to take steps to release Poindexter.

Ericka Payne and Preston Love Jr. publicly called Monday for Pillen to convene the Nebraska Board of Pardons to commute Poindexter’s life sentence.

Poindexter, 78, has been in prison for more than 50 years after being convicted, along with the late David Rice, of murder in the 1970 death of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard.

“We are requesting that the new governor would take a fresh look at the Ed Poindexter case and shed the past prejudice against Poindexter, which has endured for years,” Love said.

He said Pillen should “show leadership” by bringing Poindexter’s case to the Pardons Board immediately, commuting his sentence and “then release him immediately for medical and compassionate reasons.”

Pillen will assume the governorship Jan. 5.

Payne, of Omaha, said Poindexter, who has advanced kidney disease and has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, is “not a threat to anyone.”

“Open that (prison) bed for somebody we really need to put there, with the overcrowding of the prison and things of that nature,” Payne said.

She said she would like to have Poindexter come to live with her and her mother, Adrian Renee Payne, who is Poindexter’s sister, or in a nursing home if need be.

A spokesman for Pillen could not immediately be reached Monday for comment.

Rice, who died in prison in 2016, and Poindexter maintained their innocence ever since they were accused of the booby-trap bombing death of Minard.

Their convictions have been called into question multiple times, and many efforts have been made to release them.

In 1974, U.S. District Judge Warren Urbom overturned the men’s convictions, ruling that police had illegally searched Rice’s home. But their convictions later were reinstated on appeal.

In 1993, the State Board of Parole recommended that Rice’s life sentences be commuted by the Pardons Board to a period of years, a necessary step to his becoming eligible for parole. But the Pardons Board rejected the move.

Author Michael Richardson, who worked in North Omaha at the time of the bombing, wrote in a book in 2020 that Poindexter and Rice were framed for the killing by federal and local law enforcement officials.

The book says that the prosecution’s star witness, Duane Peak, lied on the stand and that law enforcement planted evidence.

Peak, then 15, testified that he was acting at the direction of Rice and Poindexter when he loaded a suitcase with dynamite, planted it in a vacant North Omaha house and called police to report that a woman there was screaming. But in 2007, a voice expert who analyzed a tape of the phone call said it was “highly probable” that the deep voice on the call was not Peak, who was granted immunity for his testimony.

The Nebraska Supreme Court ultimately rejected a request for a new trial. After Richardson’s book was published, both Gov. Pete Ricketts and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine rejected requests to reopen the case.

In 2021, Love and other advocates pleaded to members of the Pardons Board for Poindexter’s release. Ricketts, who chairs the board, suggested the group make an application for a compassionate medical release. Ricketts eventually rejected a request to expedite consideration of Poindexter’s case, saying he did not think Poindexter faced an immediate health threat.

Payne and Love said they were moved to renew their request Monday by an article included in a package of pieces by University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism students published Sunday in the Omaha World-Herald. The students examined the newspaper’s coverage of race-related issues.

Payne said Poindexter undergoes dialysis several times a week. She said his legs are blackened and his feet must be bandaged and re-bandaged frequently because of the effects of diabetes.

When Payne recently visited Poindexter, she said, he told her that a piece of his heel had fallen off while his bandages were being changed. The dialysis port in his arm was moving around and the skin around it was blackened, Payne said.

Reached by telephone Monday, Poindexter’s attorney, Timothy Ashford, declined to comment on Poindexter’s condition or any legal efforts that might be underway. Ashford said he supports the group’s endeavors for Poindexter’s release.

“Gov. Pillen should look at the facts and he should listen to everyone in the community and make his decision,” Ashford said. “Justice requires and demands that he grant that compassionate release.”

