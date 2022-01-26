Nigerian sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud involving Omaha couple who lose $131K

A 37-year-old Nigerian man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for wire fraud, including a scheme involving an Omaha couple.

Jude Uzochukwu Ifeanyi was sentenced Monday in Omaha to three years and five months in prison, according to a spokesman for the U.S. attorney for Nebraska. After his release from prison, he will begin a one-year term of supervised release and must pay $262,895 in restitution to several victims. He will be deported to Nigeria after serving his sentence, officials said.

“The sentencing today of Jude Uzochukwu Ifeanyi sends a strong message to criminals who carry out business email compromise schemes," Omaha FBI Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said.

An investigation by the FBI determined that in May 2018, Ifeanyi and his co-conspirators developed a scheme in an effort to defraud an Omaha couple of $700,000. Ifeanyi and his co-conspirators, who were located in Nigeria, compromised an email account used by the Omaha couple.

The conspirators identified a financial transaction that was to take place relating to the purchase of property in Florida and sent fraudulent emails that appeared to come from the sellers of the property. The emails directed the Omahans to use "alternate wiring instructions" when making payment for the property.

As a result of the scheme, the Omahans were induced into making a $700,000 wire transfer to an unauthorized third-party bank account. When the fraud was discovered, the couple were able to recover a portion of the wire transfer but suffered a loss of $131,485.

During the course of the investigation, the FBI determined that Ifeanyi and his co-conspirators were involved in similar schemes to defraud nine other people, with losses totaling $1,581,655. In December 2020, Ifeanyi was extradited from Spain.

