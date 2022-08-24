Norfolk man sentenced to probation for aiding women with concealment of baby’s remains

MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced to probation Tuesday for his role in the improper disposal of a baby’s remains in April.
The 22-year-old was sentenced by County Judge Donna Taylor to nine months of probation for attempted concealing the death of another person, a misdemeanor crime that he pleaded no contest to July 12. He had faced up to 6 months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine or both.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office had agreed not to oppose a probation sentence as part of a plea bargain.
The man was convicted for lending support in April to Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, Celeste Burgess, then 17, by providing transportation to multiple sites around the Norfolk area where the baby’s remains were buried.
Jessica Burgess is accused of helping her daughter abort, burn and bury her fetus when she was nearly six months pregnant. Both women have pleaded not guilty.
Top Journal Star Photos for August
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/07/2022 - Arianna points to a rocket pop on a ice cream truck at Holmes Lake Park, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Parade watchers race to collect candy thrown during the Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Grammy award winning American blues singer Bonnie Raitt performs at the Pinewood Bowl on Tuesday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Saltdogs third baseman Ryan Long (left) beats the tag as Gary SouthShore second baseman Michael Woodworth drops the ball on Monday at Haymarket Park.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Fair attendees ride a motorcycle-themed merry-go-round during the Lancaster County Super Fair on Sunday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A 26-year-old man told Lincoln Police he was "beaten, burned with a blowtorch and branded" with the word "thief" after he was ambushed by two men amid a drug deal at a warehouse near Interstate 80 and 56th Street, Investigator Christopher Schamber said in an arrest affidavit.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Layla Karee (left) comforts Shireen Jardo Alhanto who begins to sob while speaking of her family both missing and deceased during a ceremony to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide on Wednesday in Malcolm. Alhanto lost two brothers, and 15 members of her family are still missing.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson claps hands during practice Monday at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska Wesleyan athletic training student Sabrina Ochterbeck is placed in an ice bath by athletic trainers (from left) Terry Adair of Bryan Health, Tyler Rediger of Lincoln Southeast, Bryan Butler of Lincoln Northeast and Charity Rainey of Lincoln High on Friday. With fall practice set to begin Monday, athletic trainers reviewed how to prevent and treat heat illnesses.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Artist Toan Vuong is shown on his front porch with his compositions created using date stamps. Vuong will participate in Porch-Art-Palooza, a sprawling art sale on 30 front porches in the Near South, Everett and South Salt Creek neighborhoods, on Sunday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northwest High School students, including Noah Foreman (from right), Brohdy Ferguson and Delaney Ahl check out the cafeteria area Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook observes the team's first practice of the season Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Drew Carlson celebrates after winning a competition during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Nebraska's Red team reacts after scoring a point during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Breckyn Erks observes a Lincoln Pius X football practice while hanging upside-down Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Pius X High School.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Anti-abortion demonstrators pray outside the Planned Parenthood clinic near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A Planned Parenthood official said protest activity outside the clinic has surged since the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A dog swims in the water during Dog Splash at Star City Shores sponsored by the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
A kayaker paddles on Holmes Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
CeCe Mlady (left), 4, and her sister Grace Mlady, 10, cheer as they try to get the attention of Husker players throwing gifts to the stand before a soccer game between Nebraska and San Diego State on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Hibner Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran players gather around the hydration station during practice Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lincoln Lutheran High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.