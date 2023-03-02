Two Norfolk men could face charges related to the death of a bald eagle in Stanton County.

About 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle northwest of the main Wood Duck recreation area, about 3 miles southwest of Stanton, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The suspicious vehicle was located in a field.

While having contact with two men who were inside the vehicle, it was determined that they had a dead American bald eagle in their possession, Unger said. Further investigation revealed that the two had allegedly shot and killed the protected national bird in the recreation area. According to the sheriff, both men said they planned on cooking and eating the bird.

Nebraska Game and Parks was contacted and took custody of the eagle and the rifle used to kill it. Two Honduran nationals, Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin, 20, and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, 20, both of Norfolk, were cited for unlawful possession of the eagle.

Hernandez-Tziquin also was cited for not having a driver’s license. More serious charges are possible as the investigation into the eagle’s death continues, Unger said.

