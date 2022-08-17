Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family.

Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.

Court records outline the case against her:

On July 3, the Kearney Police Department received a report that Frazier, using a different name on Facebook, allegedly made a post threatening the prosecutor.

"... Since you decided to once again mock my truth I will burn everything and everyone you have ever loved into ash ..." said a portion of the Facebook post.

Although the name on the Facebook post was different than Frazier's, police identified the picture on the account as that of Frazier, records show.

This is the second time Frazier has been accused of threatening the same prosecutor. In March, she was charged in county court with making felony terroristic threats March 19.

On that date the Kearney Police Department received a report of Frazier allegedly making comments about burning churches and the prosecutor's family.

“... Now watch me burn your children alive as you watch. Then I am going to send rats to eat out your eyes,” according to a portion of the alleged threat.

Court records show the attorney previously was involved in a separate court case involving Frazier’s children.

Frazier was free on bond in the first case when she was arrested on the second charge. Judge John Rademacher set bond on the most recent case at 10% of $5,000, or $500.

Frazier has denied the charges in the first case, which is set for a pretrial in September.

A hearing on the second case will be held in September.