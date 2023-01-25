 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte police investigating body found in alley

The North Police Department is investigating after a body was found near a home on the city's east side Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 1900 block of Burlington Boulevard at 9:15 a.m. where the body of a 20-year-old was found in an alley.

"The victim was not known to the owner of the house," the release said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the 20-year-old pending notification of relatives.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

