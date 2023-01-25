North Platte police investigating body found in alley

The North Police Department is investigating after a body was found near a home on the city's east side Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 1900 block of Burlington Boulevard at 9:15 a.m. where the body of a 20-year-old was found in an alley.

"The victim was not known to the owner of the house," the release said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the 20-year-old pending notification of relatives.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases Patricia Webb Tina McMenamin Ali Saleh Al-Saidi Gina Bos Ann Marie Kelley Carl Bittner K.K. Kody Christi Nichols Donald Bennett Ernestine Ruschy Eugene McGuire Jay Durnil Mary Heese Gregory Moore Irvin Settje Jason Remsen Jason Vesper Brian Walker Arthur Morley Jay Blockson Jeanne Kassebaum William, Bernice and Barbara Peak Jeffrey Snoddy Joy Blanchard Demetrius Simpson Julie Derrick Leah Rowlands Letha Harley Mary Cabral Mary Cronin Merlin Mosel Mitchell Simon Patrick Vostades Rebecca Williams Richard Chadek Richard Lessley Robert Beaudoin Robert Heelan Rudolfo Flores Russell McKnight Sandy Green Sarah Neal Tyrone Banister Waddell Robinson Charles Hanks