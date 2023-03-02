North Platte High School mathematics teacher David D. Cooper will face a district judge to answer an amended three-count complaint of sexually abusing a 17-year-old student.

Cooper, 47, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Lincoln County Judge Joel Jay Thursday. He will appear in district court at a date to be determined.

He was arrested Feb. 22 on a single felony count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee over a period between Nov. 7 and Feb. 22.

County Attorney Rebecca Harling’s office amended its complaint Friday. It now charges Cooper with felony third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, covering the original time period, but adds two counts of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee for separate incidents on Jan. 14 and Feb. 18.

The two first-degree counts are Class IIA felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison apiece. The third-degree count is a Class IV felony, with a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine and a year of post-release supervision.

Cooper, a speech and one-act drama coach until December 2021, appeared at Thursday’s hearing via video link from the Lincoln County Detention Center. Chief Deputy County Attorney Michael Nozicka represented the prosecution.

Cooper said “yes” when Jay asked him if he understood the revised charges and if he was waiving his preliminary hearing.

The judge told Cooper he would be required to register with the state as a sex offender should he be found guilty.

Cooper’s attorney, former County Judge Kent Turnbull, asked Jay to reduce bail from the $250,000 that Roberts-Connick set last week.

Jay cut the bail in half to $125,000, with Cooper allowed to be released if 10% of that amount is posted.

The judge continued the requirement that Cooper not have contact with anyone younger than 18. Jay accepted Turnbull’s request that Cooper be allowed to have contact with his own minor children.

A “nunc pro tunc” order filed after the hearing expanded Roberts-Connick’s original order that Cooper cannot be inside or near property owned by North Platte Public Schools. Jay expanded the no-contact school zone from 100 feet to 100 yards.

