North Platte High School mathematics teacher David D. Cooper will face a district judge to answer an amended three-count complaint of sexually abusing a 17-year-old student.
Cooper, 47, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Lincoln County Judge Joel Jay Thursday. He will appear in district court at a date to be determined.
He was arrested Feb. 22 on a single felony count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee over a period between Nov. 7 and Feb. 22.
County Attorney Rebecca Harling’s office amended its complaint Friday. It now charges Cooper with felony third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, covering the original time period, but adds two counts of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee for separate incidents on Jan. 14 and Feb. 18.
The two first-degree counts are Class IIA felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison apiece. The third-degree count is a Class IV felony, with a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine and a year of post-release supervision.
Cooper, a speech and one-act drama coach until December 2021, appeared at Thursday’s hearing via video link from the Lincoln County Detention Center. Chief Deputy County Attorney Michael Nozicka represented the prosecution.
Cooper said “yes” when Jay asked him if he understood the revised charges and if he was waiving his preliminary hearing.
The judge told Cooper he would be required to register with the state as a sex offender should he be found guilty.
Cooper’s attorney, former County Judge Kent Turnbull, asked Jay to reduce bail from the $250,000 that Roberts-Connick set last week.
Jay cut the bail in half to $125,000, with Cooper allowed to be released if 10% of that amount is posted.
The judge continued the requirement that Cooper not have contact with anyone younger than 18. Jay accepted Turnbull’s request that Cooper be allowed to have contact with his own minor children.
A “nunc pro tunc” order filed after the hearing expanded Roberts-Connick’s original order that Cooper cannot be inside or near property owned by North Platte Public Schools. Jay expanded the no-contact school zone from 100 feet to 100 yards.
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Wednesday
Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) spins past Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (21) and Kennadi Williams (15) in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) moves with the ball in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's JJ Jones (33) goes for a layup in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a 3-pointer in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's JJ Jones shoots the ball over Lincoln Southwest's Piper Bellamy (34) in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers watches his team in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen (30) looks to pass the ball over Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South starting five, from left, JJ Jones, Khloe Lemon, Mya Babbitt, Lexi Finkenbiner and Cora Olsen watch the final seconds of the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) high-fives Millard South players following the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Jayla Wilson (4) flies toward the basket between Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) and Danielle Coyer (55) in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) keeps the ball from Bellevue East's Jayla Wilson (4) in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East fans celebrate a play in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) and Bellevue East's Mya Skoff (22) fight for the rebound in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell Brown (0) keeps the ball from Bellevue East's Bra'Ni Jackson (12) in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Dane Bacon talks to his team during a break in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (4) spins past Bellevue East's Jayla Wilson (4) in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East head coach Brittany Wilson calls out to her team in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler (12) keeps an eye on Bellevue East's Jayla Wilson (4) in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West fans react to a play in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Jayla Wilson (4) keeps the ball from Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler (12) in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Dane Bacon watches his team in the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) smiles while walking off the court with teammates following the Bellevue West vs. Bellevue East girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Bellevue West won the game 63-46.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
