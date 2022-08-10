North Platte woman who stabbed boyfriend to death gets 15-18 years in prison

A Lincoln County judge sentenced Harlie E. Saathoff to 15 to 18 years in state prison Monday for the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old North Platte man in November 2020.

As she was being led out of the courtroom, Saathoff, 21, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in May for Bryce D. Wood’s death, looked back toward family members, friends and supporters who attended the short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.

Saathoff faced a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Judge Michael Piccolo credited her with 635 days served.

Woods’ family members and friends packed about three rows of benches in the courtroom gallery, but they declined to comment after the hearing.

Before being sentenced, Saathoff — who was initially charged with second-degree murder — rose from her chair at the defense table and told the court she apologized to Wood along with his family and friends and her own for the events in the early hours of Nov. 12, 2020.

“I do take responsibility for how I acted that night,” Saathoff said with her voice cracking with emotion.

According to court records, Saathoff told authorities that night that she and Wood had argued in the apartment they shared on West First Street over a text she had sent, and Wood slapped her.

Saathoff said she went into the kitchen to grab a knife and returned to the bedroom to confront Wood and protect herself against further assault.

She told investigators she made a forward up-and-down motion with the knife in an attempt to scare Wood into leaving the apartment. She said Wood backed up and fell onto the bed and she went down as well, accidentally stabbing him once in the abdomen.

Wood was transported to Great Plains Health by authorities and later died.

Saathoff’s attorney, Robert Lindemeier, said Saathoff “never intended to harm anyone, never intended to kill anyone.”

“This was an accident,” Lindemeier said.

He pointed to Wood’s and Saathoff’s roughly two-year relationship, which was often volatile. Court records show that Wood pleaded guilty in June 2020 to a domestic assault on Saathoff the previous December.

A month before the stabbing, Wood reported that Saathoff had assaulted him with a baseball bat. However, no injuries were observed and no arrests were made.

“These were two young kids unable to handle situations and just walk away (from each other),” Lindemeier said. “They kept pushing each other’s buttons.”

He said it could be thought of as a “stupid decision” for Saathoff to retrieve a knife instead of just leaving the apartment. But he added that the domestic violence she had suffered may have clouded her judgment in the moment.

“This is not a case of self-defense,” he said. “This is a case where she was trying to scare him.

“She did not have any intent. Her only purpose was to get him to leave, but it didn’t work out that way.”

He said Saathoff has expressed regret since the night of the incident and “struggles with it to this day.” He said Saathoff became physically ill and cried hysterically during her initial police interrogation Nov. 12 when she found out Wood had died.

“She says she still loves him. She misses him,” Lindemeier said.

“We’re here to say we’re very sorry,” he said. "There isn’t anything we can do to bring him back. There isn’t anything we can do to change (the events) … we are just asking the court for some consideration (in sentencing).”