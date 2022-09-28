 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northeast Nebraska woman dies following one-vehicle crash

A woman from Beemer died Monday after the SUV she was driving left a gravel road and crashed in northeast Nebraska. 

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on County Road 13 just north of Beemer, Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum said Tuesday. Amber Robbins, 36, and Dylan Suing, 27, also of Beemer, both were taken to a hospital in West Point. Robbins died at the hospital. 

Investigators determined that Robbins was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban north on County Road 13 just north of County Road M. The Suburban left the gravel road, entered the west ditch and rolled over. 

Robbins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. Suing was treated and released. 

Beemer is about 23 miles north of Fremont.

